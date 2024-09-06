QUASA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,486.21 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,148.85 and $1,486.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198556 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,131.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

