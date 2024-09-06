QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 4,458 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $33,078.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Elias Nader sold 1,878 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $15,117.90.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.56.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 54.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 918.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. StockNews.com downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

