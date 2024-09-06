Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $47.34 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,911,671,769 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

