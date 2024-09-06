Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.47 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $48.47 million and $2.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,911,671,769 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

