Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Insider David Thodey Buys 2,475 Shares of Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) insider David Thodey bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$40.60 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of A$100,485.00 ($68,357.14).

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ramsay Health Care Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ramsay Health Care’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

