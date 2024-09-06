Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BFH opened at $56.72 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

