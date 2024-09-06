Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

