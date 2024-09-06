Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $683.62 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

