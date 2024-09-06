Range Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $697.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $703.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

