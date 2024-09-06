Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 5.8%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $21.42. 41,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 159,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,361,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.