Raymond James Analysts Give Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.57.

CS opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.13. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8793284 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Company insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

