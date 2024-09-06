Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.10.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$75.44. 23,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.17. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$80.14.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

