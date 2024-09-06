RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.28

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.28 and traded as high as C$114.02. RB Global shares last traded at C$113.55, with a volume of 105,862 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$75,690.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

