Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121,322 shares in the company, valued at $44,650,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

