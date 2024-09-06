Relay Token (RELAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.03

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Relay Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

