RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.60. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $261.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.55.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

