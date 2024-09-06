Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $54,346.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $84,200. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.