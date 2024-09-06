Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Request has a market capitalization of $72.55 million and approximately $993,100.27 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008593 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,881.88 or 1.00033656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09726698 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $572,586.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

