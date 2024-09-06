Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%.
Cameco Stock Performance
TSE CCO opened at C$51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$76.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
