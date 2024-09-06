ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells 2,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $244.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $247.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $4,728,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ResMed by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 271.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

