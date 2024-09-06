Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 343,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,836,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.27. Equities research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

