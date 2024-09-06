Reviewing United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) & LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Internet and LEG Immobilien’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.72 billion 0.70 $251.87 million $1.36 18.57 LEG Immobilien $1.21 billion 6.12 $246.54 million N/A N/A

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 0 3 0 3.00 LEG Immobilien 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Internet and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

United Internet has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet 0.42% 2.93% 1.44% LEG Immobilien N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Internet beats LEG Immobilien on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

