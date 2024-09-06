Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.92).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 651.20 ($8.56) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($6.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 709 ($9.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,604.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 561.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 552.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

