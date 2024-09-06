RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,384. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.