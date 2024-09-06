Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lessened by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.