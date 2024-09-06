Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $12.69 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,053.72 or 1.00159150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00121047 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.