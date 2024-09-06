Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

ROK opened at $256.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

