Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$5.60. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 99,745 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$309.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.10 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5598802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

