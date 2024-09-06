Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $13,393.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.41.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

