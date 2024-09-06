Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $13,393.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Roku Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Roku stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.41.
View Our Latest Report on ROKU
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.