Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Lineage has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

