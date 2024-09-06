Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $181.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

