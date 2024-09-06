Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 18.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth $858,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 726,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Methanex by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.