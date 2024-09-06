RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX opened at $119.63 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

