RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading 0.6% Higher

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.32 and last traded at $121.68. 1,137,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,102,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,285,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in RTX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

