Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.67.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.00 on Friday. Ryanair has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 256.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

