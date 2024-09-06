Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $38.77 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,712 shares in the company, valued at $41,474,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,474,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

