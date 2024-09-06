Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CFO Ian Michael Estepan Sells 5,985 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

SRPT opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

