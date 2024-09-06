Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

