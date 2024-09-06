Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.68

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 1817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,910,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

