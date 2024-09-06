Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.