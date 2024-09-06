Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,493,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,748 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.