Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,493,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,748 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.22.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.