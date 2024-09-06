Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.