Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $155.00 at TD Cowen

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

