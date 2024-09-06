Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of -0.18.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

