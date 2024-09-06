SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.50

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.50 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 123,650 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.49.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

