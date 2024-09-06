Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008719 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,311.01 or 1.00481074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041191 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

