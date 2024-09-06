Seres Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 15,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 824% compared to the typical volume of 1,692 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
MCRB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 20,009,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,028. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
