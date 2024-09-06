Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 2.7%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 713,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,556,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.