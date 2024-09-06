Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey Sells 321 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $31,640.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,544.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10.

On Friday, August 2nd, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 746,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,985. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 170.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.