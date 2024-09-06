Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $375,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
BTT stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- GameStop in Rebound Mode: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.