Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $375,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

BTT stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

